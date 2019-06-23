Green Party unsure P.E.I. on pace to meet 2050 carbon targets

P.E.I.'s Official Opposition leader says he doesn't think the PC government is on pace to meet international climate goals.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker made the comments during question period on Thursday.

The PC's throne speech, delivered last week, sets a long-term goal of creating a carbon-neutral society for P.E.I.

But Bevan-Baker said he wanted to know if that meant carbon neutrality across the province would be reached by 2050, as highlighted in the Paris Agreement of 2016.

Bevan-Baker said the throne speech acknowledges the impact climate change will have on future Islanders, but didn't set a deadline. He said the throne speech just commits to a long-term goal of carbon neutrality.

"Does this mean by long term that we will be carbon neutral by 2050?," he asked.

Premier Dennis King said he agreed climate change is a serious issue and the PC government created a minister of climate change for that reason.

King confident carbon neutrality comes quicker

King said as society continues to evolve and learn ways to reduce humanity's carbon footprint, he said he thinks carbon neutrality can be met sooner.

"I feel confident that we can get there sooner, but, we also have to have some … common sense and some reasoned approach to this and 2050 is a target that is very reachable."

Bevan-Baker said the current legislation, the Climate Leadership Act, won't get the province its 2050 goal.

'Penalizing people for living and working in rural Prince Edward Island is not something that want to do right now,' says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

Youth takes climate change seriously

Bevan-Baker also noted the throne speech highlighted listening to the voices of young Islanders. He asked the premier if anyone has come forward to ask for a slower approach to carbon neutrality.

"Has he heard any voices from younger Islanders who have suggested that we should be less concerned about climate change and that a more gradual approach is what they would prefer?"

King said no one has asked him for a gradual approach.

"It is an issue that all youth, I think, are very conscious of and are really driving us to make sure that we get it and move forward."

Bevan-Baker said the climate crisis must be met head on. He said both he and King agree that protecting Islanders from extra costs is important.

But he said he wanted to know what the premier would do given the available choices to curb carbon, carbon tax, incentives, rebates, penalization and credits.

"Which does he believe will create the least economic burden for Islanders who are here today?"

Unfair to 'download' cost

King said he believes the science around carbon tax.

"I do believe that carbon pricing is one of the best ways to change how we operate as Islanders. I believe that."

However, he said he also believes that one of the biggest challenges with greenhouse emissions is the fact Islanders have to travel, especially in rural P.E.I.

"Penalizing people for living and working in rural Prince Edward Island is not something that I want to do right now."

He said it is unfair to "download" all of the cost onto Islanders, because it would "in reality" do nothing to curb the carbon footprint right now.

