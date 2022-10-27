P.E.I. government releases climate adaptation roadmap

The P.E.I. government has released a new plan aimed at better preparing for the future while lessening climate change impacts on Islanders.

The climate adaptation plan was created after more than 500 responses through online surveys, public engagement sessions and consultations with community partners.

The plan includes actions to support vulnerable populations, primary industries and natural habitats, according to a release from the province.

The plan contains six themes:

Disaster resilience and response.

Resilient communities.

Climate-ready industries.

Health and mental well-being.

Natural habitat and biodiversity.

Knowledge and capacity.

"Climate change is our new reality and our province is acutely aware of its impacts to our seasons, our weather, and our shorelines. We see it every day and we know we're in for more," said Steven Myers, minister of environment, energy and climate action, in the release.

"The task falls to us to ensure that our Island remains resilient in the face of growing climate impact while achieving our net-zero goals."

More about the plan can be found on the province's website.