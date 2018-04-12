Clifford Lee finishes work as provincial housing adviser

Clifford Lee's stint as a special adviser for the province's housing action plan had ended, a spokesperson for P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation told CBC News in an emailed statement Friday.

The former mayor of Charlottetown began his role in August 2018.

"As government moves into phase two of the Housing Action Plan, Clifford Lee has wrapped up his work as Housing Hub Special Advisor," the brief statement says.

According to the release, Lee's main job was working with 12 municipalities on solutions for housing such as land contributions and zoning bylaw incentives, and working with 75 private developers, development corporations and other groups to help them navigate provincial and federal housing incentive programs.

Lee's work has helped with the construction of more than 250 housing units, the release said.

The release does not say when Lee's work ended.

Work on P.E.I.'s housing challenges moves from the Department of Transportation to P.E.I.'s Department of Social Development and Housing.

