Clifford Lee takes on housing advisor role with government

Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee, who has announced he will not be reoffering in November, has been appointed as a special advisor on the province's new housing action plan.

The province has rolled out its plans for affordable housing in a series of announcements this year.

As part of the plan, the province is looking to make available 275 more affordable housing units in 2018-19, and has announced a new mortgage support program.

Clifford Lee has been mayor of Charlottetown for 15 years. The city is currently discussing its own affordable housing plan.

