P.E.I. Legislature's clerk reflects on 33 years in the House

After 33 years working at the P.E.I. Legislature, clerk Charles MacKay has decided it's time to retire.

"I've enjoyed the position very much," MacKay said, adding he's stepping down for personal reasons. "I'm glad to have had the opportunity to have served … and feel really honoured to have done so.... It just feels like the time is really right for me."

As clerk MacKay is the senior, non-partisan staff member at the legislative assembly, guiding successive waves of incoming MLAs through the various rules and procedures of the House.

MacKay began in the summer of 1986 as a messenger at the legislature, the ink barely dry on his political science degree from UNB. By the fall he'd moved up to the position of committee clerk.

Clerk of the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly Charles MacKay swearing in Hannah Bell, the province's newest MLA, in December 2017. (CBC News)

That same year Joe Ghiz became the first Canadian premier of non-European descent, and P.E.I. band Haywire released their breakthrough debut album.

'A good puff' for MLAs during debate

Back then the legislature was "very, very different," MacKay recalls.

"In fact they even used to smoke in committee of the whole House back in those days … [it was] a good puff ... for some members."

There was no Hansard in those days (the official written record of House debates), or even computers. MacKay brought a manual typewriter from home to his new job.

He worked alongside six different premiers in the house. Among the debates he watched unfold were those around P.E.I.'s "fixed link" to the mainland, the Meech Lake accord and abortion.

"You talk about how time's changed, the first [abortion debate] back in I believe it was '88 compared with the latest. It's a bit of seeing the evolution of the Island."

MacKay says he remembers "quite well" the day a bomb went off at the P.E.I. Legislature: "April 20, 1995. Part of the reason I recall that so well is it was right after the Oklahoma City bombing."

MacKay said the incident served as a "reality check" not just for P.E.I. but for legislatures across the country which did not have "a lot of security in place" at the time.

"It really … shocked the country in many respects because if it could happen in Prince Edward Island, then it could happen in other jurisdictions."

Inspired by parents

MacKay said he was "always interested in political science and ... how we govern ourselves," something he says came from his upbringing.

"My father was a veteran in World War Two. My mom was from the Netherlands, was part of occupied Holland and they saw first-hand what the ravages of a regime that they had to face down and defeat so that we would have a say in how we govern ourselves. I often thought of that here on the floor of the legislature when I was going about my work."

MacKay said the job could be a "dream job" for a political watcher, but not if they're affiliated with any party.

From left: Clerk assistant Emily Doiron, Speaker Buck Watts, clerk Charles MacKay and clerk assistant Ryan Reddin of the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

"One of the key credentials for the position is to be non-partisan, because you do have to have the confidence of all sides of the House.

'Heart and soul' of the legislature, says Speaker

"If they're interested in the process and about how laws are passed and budgets are made ... I think it could be the dream job, and certainly for me it was a wonderful, wonderful job."

MLA Buck Watts, who as Speaker works more closely with the clerk than any other member, called MacKay "the heart and soul and face of the Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. We will all experience a major void in his absence. Anyone who has had the opportunity to work with and get to know Charlie is now a better person."

MacKay says he plans to stay on through the fall sitting of the legislature before retiring in the new year. During the fall sitting the House is expected to vote on MacKay's successor, to be chosen by the province's legislative management committee.

According to a job posting by the legislative assembly, the deadline to apply for the position is Oct. 5.