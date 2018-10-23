Be afraid: Classic horror presented at City Cinema in leadup to Halloween

The Shining, Rosemary's Baby, and Young Frankenstein are among the classic films on the screen at City Cinema in Charlottetown for the week before Halloween.

The films are part of a classic film series brought to City Cinema by Laurent Gariepy, who recently moved to Charlottetown from Montreal.

Gariepy ran a video store there, and has a particular fondness for old movies. He got involved in the Charlottetown Film Society, and sold them on the idea of classic movie screenings.

"When you're at the movie theatre you're just more immersed in it, because the screen is bigger and the environment around you is more focused on that," he said.

Gariepy is seeing some of these films on the big screen for the first time himself. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Especially horror movies it's fun to watch people, to hear their reaction."

Over the past few months he has been leasing the cinema and finding suppliers to show films such as A Clockwork Orange, Dog Day Afternoon and Raising Arizona. Gariepy said it has been a treat for him too, because many of them he has never seen on the big screen either.

Starting Wednesday and every day until Halloween Gariepy will present a different classic horror film, including

Deep Red

The Brood

The Haunting

Phantom of the Paradise

Sleepy Hollow

The film selection was decided by a poll on Facebook.

More P.E.I. news