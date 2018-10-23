Skip to Main Content
Be afraid: Classic horror presented at City Cinema in leadup to Halloween
The Shining, Rosemary's Baby, and Young Frankenstein are among the classic films on the screen at City Cinema in Charlottetown for the week before Halloween.

Films part of new classics series

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The classic horror series will begin Wednesday with The Shining. (Warner Bros.)

The Shining, Rosemary's Baby, and Young Frankenstein are among the classic films on the screen at City Cinema in Charlottetown for the week before Halloween.

The films are part of a classic film series brought to City Cinema by Laurent Gariepy, who recently moved to Charlottetown from Montreal.

Gariepy ran a video store there, and has a particular fondness for old movies. He got involved in the Charlottetown Film Society, and sold them on the idea of classic movie screenings.

"When you're at the movie theatre you're just more immersed in it, because the screen is bigger and the environment around you is more focused on that," he said.

Gariepy is seeing some of these films on the big screen for the first time himself. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Especially horror movies it's fun to watch people, to hear their reaction."

Over the past few months he has been leasing the cinema and finding suppliers to show films such as A Clockwork Orange, Dog Day Afternoon and Raising Arizona. Gariepy said it has been a treat for him too, because many of them he has never seen on the big screen either.

Starting Wednesday and every day until Halloween Gariepy will present a different classic horror film, including

  • Deep Red
  • The Brood
  • The Haunting
  • Phantom of the Paradise
  • Sleepy Hollow

The film selection was decided by a poll on Facebook.

