Man charged in fatal boat crash going to trial in December

A case of a man charged in a fatal boat crash off southeastern P.E.I. in June 2018 was in court Thursday in Georgetown.

Clarence Barry White, 52, faces two charges of criminal negligence causing death and two charges under the Canada Shipping Act of failing to keep a lookout.

An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board concluded that the fishing boat Forever Chasin' Tail was on automatic pilot when it crashed into a second fishing boat, Joel '98.

The TSB report found that the two crews noticed they were about to collide, but did not have time to avoid a crash.

Two men on Joel '98 died: Justin MacKay, 20, of P.E.I. and Chris Melanson, 59, of Nova Scotia. Three others on that boat managed to climb aboard Forever Chasin' Tail before their boat sank.

White was not in court Thursday. His lawyer appeared, by phone, on his behalf.

A seven-day trial on the Canada Shipping Act charges is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Georgetown. White has pleaded not guilty to both those charges.

White has not entered pleas on the two criminal negligence causing death charges.

A two-day preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4. Preliminary inquiries are held to determine if there's enough evidence to go to trial. If a judge determines there is, these charges will be transferred to P.E.I. Supreme Court and a date for trial will be set then.

