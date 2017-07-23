Clam season underway as oyster and quahog harvesters delay again

The commercial clam season opened Monday on P.E.I., but oyster and quahog fishermen have been granted another delay.

The shellfish season was supposed to open May 1, but was rescheduled to May 18 because of concerns about markets.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the opening date for oysters and quahogs has now been moved to June 1 at request of the industry.

Bob MacLeod, president of the P.E.I. Shellfish Association, said the market for soft-shell clams seems to have improved, but there weren't many buyers for oysters and quahogs. Fishermen wanted more time to hopefully see the market improve, and 90 per cent were in favour of postponing until June 1, MacLeod said

"Markets are pretty soft. You don't want to lose any buyers if the markets don't pick up, right?"

MacLeod said he'll be contacting all the buyers to see if they are on board for June 1 as well. If not, MacLeod said they might have to ask for another delay.

