Clam season underway as oyster and quahog harvesters delay again
Oyster, quahog fishermen hoping markets improve by June 1
The commercial clam season opened Monday on P.E.I., but oyster and quahog fishermen have been granted another delay.
The shellfish season was supposed to open May 1, but was rescheduled to May 18 because of concerns about markets.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the opening date for oysters and quahogs has now been moved to June 1 at request of the industry.
Bob MacLeod, president of the P.E.I. Shellfish Association, said the market for soft-shell clams seems to have improved, but there weren't many buyers for oysters and quahogs. Fishermen wanted more time to hopefully see the market improve, and 90 per cent were in favour of postponing until June 1, MacLeod said
"Markets are pretty soft. You don't want to lose any buyers if the markets don't pick up, right?"
MacLeod said he'll be contacting all the buyers to see if they are on board for June 1 as well. If not, MacLeod said they might have to ask for another delay.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.