Emergency responders remind Islanders to clearly display civic numbers

P.E.I. homeowners are being reminded to make sure their civic address signs are clearly displayed in case of emergency

Emergency responders say the signs are often damaged which can make it hard to find a specific location in an emergency.

"The address, it's probably one of the more anxiety-provoking things when you're working on an ambulance is not being able to find a civic address," said Jeremy Measham with Island EMS.

Island EMS has GPS mapping in ambulances to help them reach patients quickly, but some paramedics say residents can help by making sure their address is easy to see from the road.

It reduces our response time because now we have to try to turn a big fire truck around. — Dean Smith

"Paramedics love it when there's a great big huge civic address really well displayed free of obstruction just right there so that we can see it. Quite often we lose some time if we can't find that address," Measham said.

'Winter plays a bit of havoc'

Firefighters say it's easy to spot a home on fire, but many of their calls are medical.

The province says improperly displayed civic address signs can result in a $100 fine. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"Springtime is always challenging," said Dean Smith, deputy chief at the North River Fire Department. "Winter plays a bit of havoc on the 911 blue civic number signs."

Many signs get struck by snowplows during winter cleanup. Numbers on the sign can become scratched and look like a different number or may be missing entirely, Smith said.

"We can miss that address totally because there is no number there and we have driven right by it. It reduces our response time because now we have to try to turn a big fire truck around."

Landowner responsibility

The province said it is the responsibility of the landowner to ensure their sign is visible and in good condition. Signs must face toward the road and failing to ensure this can result in a $100 fine.

There is no law prohibiting a property owner from displaying a double-sided civic sign if they desire. The only stipulation is that the double-sided signs are made to the required specifications.

"Having a perpendicular sign that's double sided and reflected on both sides would make it a lot easier to see where your civic address is," Measham said.

"They're valuable seconds and minutes and it's also helpful for the paramedics so that they can slow down and time to make sure that they don't overshoot the driveway."

Visible from all points

However, Island EMS has never made an official request for double-sided civic signs.

Smith favours a double-sided sign that would allow the number to be displayed clearly, regardless of what side of the road you are using.

"They are very few and far between, but that is our favourite sign."

Smith said it would be much easier to spot a double sided sign on rural Island roads where speeds are higher than urban areas.

Anyone who needs assistance with the rules around signage can contact 911 administration.

