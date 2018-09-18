Charlottetown council agrees to sell land to province for Sherwood school

Charlottetown council has now agreed to sell property behind the Cody Banks Arena in Sherwood to the province at a cost of $158,000 so a new school can be built.

Last week council deferred the decision to sell the land, leaving the province to look for a new location. At that meeting, councillors expressed concern about possibly wanting the land for expanding the rink.

Part of the original motion dealing with the land sale, which was deferred, gave the province the right of first refusal on purchasing Cody Banks Arena, if the city were to sell it in the future.

Some councillors had expressed concern with that and as part of the agreement to sell the land, the province will not have the right of first refusal for the arena.

This land was the province's first choice for the new Sherwood school because it would allow the current school to remain open during the construction of the new one, Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers told CBC last week.

