Charlottetown floats plans to regulate businesses on the water

A plan for the City of Charlottetown to oversee development on the water, such as floating food courts and houseboats, was met with cautious optimism during a public meeting Tuesday night.

About 20 people attended the meeting at the Rodd Charlottetown Hotel.

Valerie Docherty, one of the owners of the Marinas of Charlottetown, said her company is working to make the marinas the envy of the Maritimes, not the next Coney Island.

Docherty cautioned about over regulation, pointing out the rules proposed limit the number of floating cottages to three.

The Marinas of Charlottetown currently have four and would like to expand that to 10.

"We want it to blend in with the city's waterfront," Docherty said in an interview following the meeting.

"We don't want it to be this eyesore. We want it to be one of those places that not only boaters but tourists say, 'Oh my gosh, you have got to come here.'"

The expansion of dock-side development prompted the city to act.

Developments like the former Steamers Restaurant, which was moored off Prince Street, have been seen as a floating vessel and registered by the federal government. The city was told by its staff it had no authority to intervene or impose municipal regulations on an approved floating vessel.

But as more and more businesses set up shop on the water, the city began to look more closely at the issue.

Background documents, prepared by the city said, "The concern in 2019 was that the operation was getting much larger, with more people (occupant load) on the floating structure, which enhanced concerns over building and fire code requirements as well as water quality issues and environmental protection."

'Two years ago it was quite a gong show'

The city's lawyers determined in April 2020 that the city does have the authority to regulate the water lots.

Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of planning and heritage, says the city has worked hard over the past two years to come up with a starting point for the regulations. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of planning and heritage, said the city has worked hard over the past two years to come up with a starting point for the regulations. He said the city is willing to work with residents, business owners and special interest groups, to improve the regulations before they are given the green light by the city.

"If you ask any of the stakeholders they'll tell you that two years ago it was quite a gong show," said MacLeod.

"As the interest has grown someone had to take the ball and run with it."

MacLeod said safety is key.

The regulations allow for "limited, small-scale commercial uses and live-aboard vessels," according to the city's documents. But it wants to ensure those commercial enterprises "do not hinder or detract from important vistas or views."

'Safe for everybody, including the environment'

The regulations also aim to ensure all properties on the water meet fire prevention bylaws and are fully connected to the city's water and sewer systems.

The expansion of development on the water in Charlottetown, such as floating food courts and the house boats, prompted the city to act. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"If I was going to be an owner of a business down there on the waterfront, I'd want to make sure legislation is in place and I'm protected, and as a tourist coming to Charlottetown I think I'd want to be in a place where things are regulated and it's safe for everybody, including the environment," said MacLeod.

The city is extending public consultation until Oct. 18. Despite the extension, MacLeod said he's confident the city can have the new regulations in place by next summer.

Docherty is pleased to hear the city will be taking its time, and extending consultations.

"Unless you actually hear it from those who are directly involved, it's not easy to understand," said Docherty.

"I think we can find that middle ground that will work for everybody."