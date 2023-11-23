Charlottetown city officials get look inside Simmons Sports Centre construction site

Some city officials got a sneak peak at the new Simmons Sports Centre in Charlottetown this week — a project they say is on track to open next year despite delays and cost overruns.

The building was initially expected to open this fall, but the project was delayed by lingering supply-chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have also blamed inflation on rising construction costs. It's now expected to open in October 2024.

Kerry Taylor is a senior project manager with Harbourside Engineering Consultants, the firm hired to co-ordinate the build. He said the project is on track to open next fall even though the contractor is grappling with material shortages.

Harbourside Engineering Consultants senior project manager Kerry Taylor says he thinks the new Simmons Sports Centre will be a real landmark for Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"They're way ahead in the schedule of making sure things are ordered," he said.

"I think it's going to be a real landmark for the city, like the old Simmons arena was, but this is going to be more. It's going to be modern, and I think it's going to draw a lot of people."

$33M price tag

The project is now expected to cost about $33 million — that's $8 million more than the $25 million originally estimated.

Coun. Mitch Tweel says the new facility will be open in October 2024 barring unforeseen circumstances. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"The cost of inflation, interest rates, all of those things have to be taken into consideration," said Coun. Mitch Tweel, who chairs the city's parks and recreation committee.

"But I think when you price it out over the next 50 years, this is a tremendous investment and this facility will be well utilized … There's a lot of enthusiasm for the opening of this facility.

"Unless there's some unforeseen set of circumstances, I believe that this facility will be open in October."

'Near the finish line'

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said the new sports centre has been a long time in the making.

"This is a project that we've been talking about since 2018, 2019 — and here we are five years later and it's coming to fruition," Brown said.

"It's a long time in the waiting, but we're near the finish line."

A rendering of the pool at the new Simmons Sports Centre. (City of Charlottetown)

Brown said the new facility will benefit not just Charlottetown, but those who come from outside the capital region and outside the province too.

He said he's hopeful part of the facility could open earlier than expected.

"I'm looking at next October for when it will be fully open: pool, rink," Brown said. "But I believe that those fixed dates may be amendable. Hopefully it's earlier than later."

The new facility will feature an NHL-sized ice surface, space for 600 spectators, an upstairs walking track and an outdoor six-lane swimming pool.