Summerside set sights on hosting 2023 Centennial Cup
The Maritime Hockey League has endorsed Summerside's bid to host the 2023 Centennial Cup.
The city previously hosted the junior hockey event in 1989, 1997 and 2013
The Maritime Hockey League has endorsed a bid from the city of Summerside and the Summerside Western Capitals to host the 2023 Centennial Cup.
Summerside hosted the Canadian junior A hockey championship tournament in 1989, 1997 and 2013.
"The Centennial Cup is one of the most sought-after national events in the country and our city has been blessed to successfully host it on three occasions," Mayor Basil Stewart said in a media release.
It's estimated the event could generate about $3 million for the local tourism industry, Basil said in the release.
The 2023 tournament is set for May 13-21.
