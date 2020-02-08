Summerside set sights on hosting 2023 Centennial Cup

The Maritime Hockey League has endorsed a bid from the city of Summerside and the Summerside Western Capitals to host the 2023 Centennial Cup.

Summerside hosted the Canadian junior A hockey championship tournament in 1989, 1997 and 2013.

"The Centennial Cup is one of the most sought-after national events in the country and our city has been blessed to successfully host it on three occasions," Mayor Basil Stewart said in a media release.

It's estimated the event could generate about $3 million for the local tourism industry, Basil said in the release.

The 2023 tournament is set for May 13-21.

