Charlottetown honours 8 P.E.I. veterans for military service

The city of Charlottetown honoured eight veterans for their military service on Sunday evening at the 2019 Veterans Recognition Awards ceremony.

Since 2005, the city has used the ceremony as an opportunity to honour the service of veterans from the Island community, according to a media release.

The 2019 recipients of the award are:

Cpl. Lance Bennett.

Capt. Greg Gallant.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Tony Halvorson.

Cpl. David Laybolt.

Cpl. Joey Keen.

Capt. Adam Rymes.

Master Cpl. Christine Stewart.

2nd Lt. Jamie Quinn.

The veterans have to be nominated by residents to receive the award. Honorees can include those who served in the Second World War, Korean War, Afghanistan, in a peacekeeping role or in Canada in the regular forces or reserves.

"We want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate a veteran in our community over the years, and we especially want to thank all of the brave individuals who have made such an important commitment to the birthplace of Confederation, and this great nation," said Charlottetown Mayor Phillip Brown in the release.

