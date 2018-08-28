City of Charlottetown's ticket and bill payment page still down
Over two months later, the City of Charlottetown's ticket and bill payment page is still down.
City says it's having meeting this week with company working on solution
The City of Charlottetown's ticket and bill payment page is still down, more than two months since issues first arose.
The technical problems on the city's website have forced people to pay their bills elsewhere — either in person, by phone, through their bank or by mail.
Back in June the city said the problem was rooted in city servers and stemmed from a change made by a third party company.
The city says it's having a meeting this week with the company working on the solution and a timeline for a fix could be available later this week.
