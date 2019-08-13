Rink or school? Charlottetown holds off on land sale to province

The city of Charlottetown is holding off deciding whether to sell land behind the Cody Banks Arena to the province.

A new school is planned for the site located in Sherwood and the province was going to buy the land from the city for $158,000.

The motion would also have allowed the province first right of refusal if the city wanted to sell Cody Banks Arena in the future.

Councillors expressed concern about possibly wanting the land for expanding the rink.

The city deferred the decision to a later date. One of the reasons was to give it time to gather more information on what the plan for arenas in Charlottetown will be going forward.

More P.E.I. news