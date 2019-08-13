Rink or school? Charlottetown holds off on land sale to province
The city of Charlottetown is holding off deciding whether to sell land behind the Cody Banks Arena to the province.
Councillors concerned city may want to expand Cody Banks Arena in future
The city of Charlottetown is holding off deciding whether to sell land behind the Cody Banks Arena to the province.
A new school is planned for the site located in Sherwood and the province was going to buy the land from the city for $158,000.
The motion would also have allowed the province first right of refusal if the city wanted to sell Cody Banks Arena in the future.
Councillors expressed concern about possibly wanting the land for expanding the rink.
The city deferred the decision to a later date. One of the reasons was to give it time to gather more information on what the plan for arenas in Charlottetown will be going forward.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Stephanie vanKampen
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.