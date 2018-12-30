City of Charlottetown and Island Storm to host New Year's Eve bash

The City of Charlottetown and Island Storm basketball team will host an indoor tailgate party on New Year's Eve at the Eastlink Centre.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Island Storm players and staff will be serving complimentary hot dogs, drinks and dessert to participating Islanders.

"I'm gonna put my culinary skills to test," said Vicky Little of Island Storm, who will be helping prepare the complimentary hot dogs.

The celebration will include bouncy castles, a photo booth and a pyrotechnic show indoors and will end at 6:30 p.m.

Following the tailgate party, people are invited to cheer on the Island Storm who will be playing the Moncton Magic, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

"We're just going to get out there and get those wins and do what we need to do," said Robbie Robinson, the team's newest player.

Free tickets for the game will be offered to youth 12-years-old and under, with the purchase of an adult or senior ticket.

A short fireworks celebration will take place outdoors at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting, at Confederation Landing.

The fireworks will be open to the general public and will be featured during a CBC broadcast, counting down to 2019. The broadcast will air on Monday, December 31 at 11 p.m.

More P.E.I. news