Charlottetown to honour victims, survivors of Beirut explosion with vigil

There will be a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in Victoria Park in Charlottetown in a show of support for the people of Beirut after a massive explosion on Aug. 4.

The blast killed at least 200 people, wounded more than 5,000 and defaced the city's shoreline. More than 300,000 have been left without homes due to damaged buildings.

Mayor Philip Brown will be at the vigil and said the bell tower at city hall will be lit to honour those affected by the tragedy.

"We took the three colours of the Lebanese flag and we've been presenting that every evening. So tomorrow evening it'll be back up as part of the vigil to give prayers and thoughts to the Lebanese population in Beirut," Brown said.

"The Lebanese community have been a very integral part for this city for close to a hundred years."

The Canadian Lebanese Association of P.E.I. is hosting the event at the Cultural Pavilion in Victoria Park.

There will be several speakers. A GoFundMe page has been organized by the association, with all proceeds going toward the Lebanese Red Cross and local NGO's.

'Resilient and Strong'

"If you look at our Lebanese community in Charlottetown and in P.E.I., they're a very resilient and strong group of people," Brown said.

'Lighting up the bell tower is just a small show of our appreciation and our thoughts and prayers,' says Mayor Philip Brown. (Submitted)

For nearly 60 years, the Canadian Lebanese Association of P.E.I. has hosted an annual levee to celebrate the accomplishments of Lebanese communities and individuals.

A number of political and cultural leaders in Prince Edward Island have been representatives of the Lebanese community including the late, former mayor Frank Zakem, Brown said.

Fadi Rashed, president of the association, said there are between 500 and 800 Lebanese families living in P.E.I. He has family living in Beirut.

"Lighting up the bell tower is just a small show of our appreciation and our thoughts and prayers of what the Lebanese people, Lebanese population of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island and world over," said Mayor Brown.

The vigil will be at the Cultural Pavilion in Victoria Park at 8 p.m.

More CBC P.E.I. News