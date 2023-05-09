Charlottetown councillor questions hundreds of thousands in city grants

The City of Charlottetown needs a clearer system for offering grants to local organizations, says Coun. Bob Doiron.

City council approved eight grants worth more than $350,000 by a vote of 8-1 Monday night, with Doiron the only one voting against. The grants ranged from a couple of thousand to a couple of hundred thousand dollars.

Confederation Centre for the Arts - $200,000

Blooming House - $50,000

Tremploy - $50,000

Port Charlottetown in lieu of taxes - $27,000

Charlottetown Area Development Corporation, Queen's Wharf Big Red Numbers site - $10,000

The Guild one-time operational grant increase - $4,840

The Vessel Artist Studios - $2,500

National Youth Orchestra Charlottetown Visit - $2,500

The process for allocating the grants is too ad hoc, said Doiron.

"What criteria is in place to give [to] a certain company or a certain group coming in and asking for money?" he said.

"Why do they get $50,000 the next get $100,000, the Confederation [Centre of the Arts] gets $200,000. You know, there has to be criteria in place."

Before the vote was taken there was an amendment put on the floor by Coun. Terry Bernard to change the allocation of $10,000 over the next five years to Tremploy to $50,000. (Laura Meader/CBC)

There should be different criteria for dollar amounts attached to potential grants, he said.

"If you are into $10,000 to $100,000 then there should be criteria. Then again if you are over $100,000," said Doiron.

"It has to be fair. Take in point, if Blooming House gets $50,000, then Bedford [MacDonald House] should get $50,000 or another housing for people should get $50,000," he said.

Not every group got what they were asking for.

Confederation Centre was looking for $5 million over five years to help fund a $65-million renovation, Port of Charlottetown wanted more than $100,000, and the city's new library, which was left off the list, was asking for $1 million.

Tremploy, a non-profit that provides employment and training for adults with intellectual disabilities, will get its money more quickly. It was seeking $50,000 over five years. Before the vote there was an amendment put on the floor by Coun. Terry Bernard to change the allocation to $50,000.

"We made a decision, we went and gave them more than they were asking for. I just didn't think that was fair," Doiron said, adding giving $10,000 a year over the next five would be easier on the city's operating budget.

Coun. Alanna Jankov asked why that money is being left on the table for future applicants and others were denied funding. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

"Why didn't we give the Confederation Centre more? Why didn't we give The Guild more? Why didn't we give the marching band more? Why did we pick them out? We were all in favour of giving what they asked. Why break the bank and give it to them all in one shot?"

The city allocated $500,000 for grants. The remaining funds would be used for other proposals that may come forward through the year, said finance committee chair Coun. John McAleer.

Coun. Alanna Jankov said she wasn't clear on why that money is being left on the table for future applicants and others were denied funding.

"Everyone was given that timeline to apply, so we are leaving others to not get anything because maybe others will apply later," she said.

A resolution to replace the bylaw around how grants are given passed unanimously. The bylaw was read for the first time Monday night and will get second reading at the next council meeting.

The definitions in the new bylaw remain the same, but those looking for grants will have to make sure their proposal fits with Charlottetown's strategic plan if the new bylaw is adopted, city staff said.