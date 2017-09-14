Should Charlottetown council get a raise? Commission looking for your opinion

Charlottetown residents are being asked for their opinion on whether city councillors and the mayor should get a raise.

The city's Remuneration and Allowances Commission for Elected Officials has issued a call for written submissions.

The commission was set up earlier this year under the Municipal Government Act. It's responsible for reviewing the compensation for elected officials in Charlottetown and makes recommendations on their remuneration and allowances.

Current salaries:

Mayor: $70,899.

Deputy mayor: $38,697.

Councillor: $35,449.

Salary increases in 2016, 2017 and 2018 matched the lowest negotiated union settlement: two per cent each year.

The deadline for written submissions on council salaries is Monday, Sept. 30 by 4 p.m.

