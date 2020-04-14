Sherwood apartment proposal on hold again

The proposal to rezone a piece of property to build a 41-unit apartment building in Charlottetown's Sherwood neighbourhood has been delayed again.

It's the second time the vote has been deferred. The council vote was originally supposed to take place March 9, but the developers — Pine Cone Developments Inc., in partnership with APM Commercial — asked for a deferral so they could attempt to ease the concerns of residents.

Council agreed, saying they hoped the developers and residents could reach some middle ground.

As of last Thursday, council had not heard from the developers, so it was not added to Monday's council agenda, said Greg Rivard, chair of the planning committee.

Rivard said on Friday the developers asked for a deferral until the COVID-19 situation clears up and business gets back to normal.

City hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19, and Monday night's council meeting was held online, with only Mayor Philip Brown, CAO Peter Kelly and a few others in the chambers.

"I had spoken to senior staff and council and it was agreed that an application like this should be debated in the chambers under normal circumstances," Rivard said.

The four-storey apartment would be located at 9 Pine Dr., just off Mount Edward Road.

Some nearby residents oppose the project, and the city's planning staff have recommended council reject it, citing concerns over the scale of the building and how it fits into the neighbourhood, which is made up mostly of single-family homes.

