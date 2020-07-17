What reopening a cinema under COVID-19 restrictions looks like
Moviegoers are being encouraged to buy tickets and reserve seats online in advance
Movie theatres in Charlottetown are reopening Friday.
Cineplex in the Charlottetown Mall and City Cinema downtown are both welcoming back customers, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, such as physical distancing and one-way foot traffic.
At City Cinema, patrons can buy tickets at the door, but are being encouraged to buy tickets and reserve seats online in advance. Only 20 patrons per screening will be allowed, and seats are spaced evenly throughout the small theatre.
"They're arranged in a checkerboard pattern so that there's good distancing between our customers," said Carol Horne, president of the Charlottetown Film Society, which runs the cinema.
Debit or credit cards are preferred over cash, for contactless payment. Customers are being asked to wear masks, although removing masks will be permitted for those eating snacks.
With files from Travis Kingdon
