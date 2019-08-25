'Fridge filled with beer and wine' sets City Cinema apart

Charlottetown's repertory cinema is trying a couple of new things to attract a new group of movie lovers.

"What's already new is a fridge filled with beer and wine," said Charlottetown Film Society president Carol Horne.

Horne said the idea is to differentiate City Cinema from other movie theatres and to offer a more sociable experience.

Projectionist and canteen worker Marshall Harrington said while sales have not been huge at this point, the feedback has been good.

The ultimate goal of the changes is to attract more customers and film society members, say Carol Horne and Marshall Harrington. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

"The most common response I see is just people being surprised," said Harrington.

"Even if they're not taking advantage of it that night they seem to kind of be putting it in the back of their head for next time."

The beer and wine option was introduced in early December. Policies around service will evolve, said Horne. Currently patrons are limited to one drink each, which Harrington said is not really a big issue since the canteen is only open for the 30 minutes before show time.

Horne said they hope the liquor licence will make the cinema more attractive as a rental venue, as well as generating revenue at the canteen for the non-profit group.

Dinner and a movie

The film society has also partnered with Murphy Restaurants to create a deal for early diners.

The first six customers between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. early in the week at the Brickhouse or the Merchantman will receive free movie tickets.

"It's a quiet time for them. It's Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Often a little quieter in our cinema during those nights," said Horne.

"We thought that it would bring more people in both to the restaurants and to the theatre."

Horne said she hopes the two initiatives will catch the attention of new customers for City Cinema.

