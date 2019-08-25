'Fridge filled with beer and wine' sets City Cinema apart
‘The most common response I see is just people being surprised’
Charlottetown's repertory cinema is trying a couple of new things to attract a new group of movie lovers.
"What's already new is a fridge filled with beer and wine," said Charlottetown Film Society president Carol Horne.
Horne said the idea is to differentiate City Cinema from other movie theatres and to offer a more sociable experience.
Projectionist and canteen worker Marshall Harrington said while sales have not been huge at this point, the feedback has been good.
"The most common response I see is just people being surprised," said Harrington.
"Even if they're not taking advantage of it that night they seem to kind of be putting it in the back of their head for next time."
The beer and wine option was introduced in early December. Policies around service will evolve, said Horne. Currently patrons are limited to one drink each, which Harrington said is not really a big issue since the canteen is only open for the 30 minutes before show time.
Horne said they hope the liquor licence will make the cinema more attractive as a rental venue, as well as generating revenue at the canteen for the non-profit group.
Dinner and a movie
The film society has also partnered with Murphy Restaurants to create a deal for early diners.
The first six customers between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. early in the week at the Brickhouse or the Merchantman will receive free movie tickets.
"It's a quiet time for them. It's Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Often a little quieter in our cinema during those nights," said Horne.
"We thought that it would bring more people in both to the restaurants and to the theatre."
Horne said she hopes the two initiatives will catch the attention of new customers for City Cinema.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.