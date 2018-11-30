The show must go on: City Cinema only closes one night due to technical troubles

Technical difficulties at City Cinema in Charlottetown forced the theatre to close Friday night.

But it will be back up and running tonight.

The local theatre is known for screening independent films, documentaries and Islander-made movies.

"It's no big deal," said Derek Martin, who manages the theatre. "Every couple of years something breaks down."

One of the components of the digital screening system is in need of a new circuit board. A call has been made to get a replacement, Martin said, and should arrive sometime next week.

Borrowing from New Brunswick

In the meantime, City Cinema has reached out to Far Out East Theatre in Moncton to borrow the piece of equipment that is needed.

While the two theatres work out a borrowing arrangement, City Cinema will screen the Island-made film, Jiggers, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

"It was quickly available and we like to promote Island films," he said.

Martin said the theatre will use a backup system that is able to play DVDs to screen the movie.

