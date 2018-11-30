City Cinema to preview P.E.I. short films before main features

The Charlottetown Film Society is planning to show short films from P.E.I. as a preview to movies it shows at City Cinema.

The non-profit society recently purchased the downtown cinema.

Laurent Garié​py, who sits on the board of Charlottetown Film Society, said beginning in April it will showcase the works of P.E.I. filmmakers before certain feature films.

He said filmmakers can submit their short films to the society. It has already received about 20 submissions.

He said the hardest part will be deciding which films to show. They will be restricted somewhat by the length of the accompanying feature film, he said.

"We have to make a choice of what we show," Garié​py said. "If we decide to not show something we don't want to hurt anybody's feelings. We want to please everyone."

Garié​py said the goal is make moviegoers more aware of what is being made on P.E.I. — "not just two days in October when we have the Charlottetown Film Festival but all year long."

"It could help them have comments on their work," he said.

