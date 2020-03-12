Pre-registration for some Islander Day activities delayed as City of Charlottetown works to repair website
City's website has been down since Friday
The City of Charlottetown says it is working to get its website functioning again as soon as possible.
The website has been down since Friday, causing issues for residents trying to pay bills online or register for activities.
The city issued a news release Monday saying pre-registration for some Islander Day activities — including family skates, basketball camps and movie screenings — has been delayed until Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration will proceed as planned beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the following activities:
- Family swims: Free tickets can be booked through Bell Aliant Centre in person or by calling 902-569-4033.
- Silly Robbie performances: Free tickets can be booked through The Guild in person or by calling 902-620-3333.
- Horse and wagon rides: Free tickets can be booked through Emerald Isle Carriage Tours via Facebook or by calling 902-652-2396.
- Art kit pickup: Free art kits for the East Coast Art Party virtual painting session will be available at City Hall on Queen Street.
Islander Day, a statutory holiday on P.E.I., is Feb. 15.
"We apologize for any inconvenience, and we encourage anyone who needs information or access to online services to call our switchboard at 902-566-5548 or email us at city@charlottetown.ca," the city said in an email to CBC.
