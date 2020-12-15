City rejects recommendation, considers 2-apartment, 186-unit development

Charlottetown city council has gone against planning board advice and voted to consider a proposed development along Sherwood Road.

The development would bring two apartment buildings, with a total of 186 units, to the area between the Maritime Electric substation and Seafood Express.

Coun. Greg Rivard motioned for the project to be approved at Monday's virtual council meeting, pending a development agreement with Arsenault Bros. Construction,.The development would bring additional rental units to the city, Rivard said.

"On-site amenities proposed by the developer include additional green space and a playground," he added.

Rivard said council would like to see the developer's commitment to cost share an active transport lane on the Sherwood Road as part of the development plan.

'You’ve had housing on Sherwood Road for a while. To me it is just kind of transitioning from an industrial feel to housing,' says Coun. Greg Rivard. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

David Arsenault with Arsenault Bros posted on social media that the development would include affordable housing geared toward people's income. Some councillors wondered if it would be the right location for housing, considering there are industrial businesses along Sherwood Road.

Rivard said he thinks about Sherwood Road having an upper and a lower end. The upper end has things like an asphalt plant and car dealerships and no housing, he said.

"Past Seafood Express, there is that empty field where this is going. Then you have the Maritime Electric grid and then you have housing. You've had housing on Sherwood Road for a while. To me it is just kind of transitioning from an industrial feel to housing."

The site layout highlights the plan for affordable units. (City of Charlottetown)

Rivard said the city is trying to address some of the issues like affordable housing in the city and this project is a step toward it.

In order to go ahead with the project the land in the area would be rezoned from business park industrial to highway commercial to allow apartment buildings.

Motion passes 6-1

Coun. Mike Duffy, who chairs the planning committee, was the only one to vote against the project on its first reading.

At council, Duffy said the board and the city's planning staff are concerned with the fact the property is located next to a Maritime Electric substation. He also said six people opposed the project at a public meeting.

CBC was unable to reach Duffy following Monday's council meeting.

It was also noted during council by the city's manager of planning that Maritime Electric is against the project.

