P.E.I. just got 195 new Canadian citizens
Sworn-in all at once at large gathering in Charlottetown
It took nearly two hours to shake all the hands, sign all the documents and pledge allegiance to Canada and the Queen — as 195 people became Canadian citizens Thursday in Charlottetown.
Applause, flowers, hugs and laughter greeted the individuals and families.
They came from 32 countries around the world, with one thing in common; the desire to call Canada home.
Among those in the audience, a Grade 3 class from a local Charlottetown school, Ecole Francois Buote. Their teacher, Fatima-Zahra Zouhairi, was being sworn in.
"This year we do citizenship in the social studies so I just thought it's the best way to introduce them to being a Canadian citizen," said Zouhairi.
Teresa Canada and her son Ynigo, 10, came to Canada from the Philipinnes. Their last name — Canada — drew applause, and some laughter, when their names were read aloud during the ceremony.
"Quite a coincidence," said Ynigo. "This is a once in a lifetime experience you will never forget."
"We're always saying … we're meant to be here. Our name is Canada," said Teresa.