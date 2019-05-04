Advocacy group to research justice issues for Islanders with intellectual disabilities

A citizens advocacy group has received a grant from the Law Foundation of P.E.I. to do research on access to justice for Islanders who have an intellectual disability.

P.E.I. Citizen Advocacy is a non-profit group that connects people with intellectual disabilities to volunteers in the community who provide friendship and support.

The $5,000 grant will be used to document problems Islanders with intellectual disabilities face with the justice system, and to help find solutions.

Twilah Stone, right, president of P.E.I. Citizen Advocacy, with protege Cassie Acorn. (Julie Smith)

Twilah Stone, president of the advocacy group, said she hopes the research will be able to identify in a more measurable way the issues advocates and people with intellectual disabilities face.

"We have a number of people that we have matched who have had their human and legal rights taken away from them by being placed under guardianship because the service system questions their competency and their ability to give consent and make appropriate decisions."

'Help a whole lot more people'

Stone said many issues can be avoided with the right kind of support and communication.

She is hoping the advocacy group will be able to tap into other funding to work toward ensuring access to justice supports are in place once the research is done.

"We can't help everybody, but if could create a little road map that would allow us to gain additional funding down the road we could certainly help a whole lot more people."

