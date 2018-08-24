2nd year for citizen police academy starts next month

The Charlottetown Police Service will offer a citizen police academy for the second year, beginning Sept. 18.

The program was a hit last fall, allowing citizens to better understand how policing works and providing feedback for the police.

Sgt. Brad MacConnell, Charlottetown's deputy police chief, says he expects more than 100 applications for the 12-week course. Only 20 people are accepted.

"We were very excited at the end of it [in 2017], how well it turned out, how enthused the cadets that attended the academy were, and frankly didn't want it to end, they enjoyed it that much," MacConnell said.

Among the topics dealt with are forensic work, major crime investigations, traffic stops and a day in the life of a police officer.

Application deadline is Sept. 7

Forensics is a popular subject with citizens, MacConnell said.

"For them to actually talk to a forensic identification officer and hear from him the day-to-day challenges and the techniques and procedures he uses, that was very interesting."

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline is Sept. 7.

'People who want to have a say'

Applicants are chosen with the goal of having a cross-section of the population, representing various demographics. From there, names are pulled out of a hat.

The academy is a way for the police service to connect with the community in an informal setting, MacConnell said.

"I think the intention of the police academy is to give the general citizen an insight into modern-day policing — how it works, how it's done, the challenges. We're looking for people who want to have a say."

'I still enjoy my job today'

"We want to hear from the citizens too, what their perception is of why we do things. From that feedback, if we can change our processes and make them better, that's what we get out of it."

Many of the applicants already have an interest in policing, he said.

"Since I was a young child, I always wanted to be a policeman. That enthusiasm has never died and I still enjoy my job today."

