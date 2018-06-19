Why the circus in Charlottetown won't have animals

The circus is coming to Charlottetown on Thursday, but animal acts won't be part of it.

The Animal Welfare Act, passed last year by the P.E.I. government, says circuses must apply for a licence 180 days in advance if they intend to use animals in their show.

The Super Circus Spectacular did not apply for the licence and therefore cannot use animals during their show at the Eastlink Centre, said Dwight Thompson, the program and legislative specialist with P.E.I.'s Department of Agriculture.

Brian Burnside, the Canadian representative for the U.S.-based circus, said it wasn't able to submit its application in time. It had planned to include acrobatic Percheron horses in the show, but instead will add more human acts.

No horses

"Unfortunately, because of the situation there may be some advertising that says there are horses, but there aren't," he said.

Whether we're disappointed or not, we go with what the flavour of the community is. — Brian Burnside, Super Circus Spectacular

"Whether we're disappointed or not, we go with what the flavour of the community is.… This is the society we live in, if there's rules and regulations, we follow them."

P.E.I.'s Animal Welfare Act prohibits exotic animals such as elephants, bears and tigers from performing in circuses. A small number of domestic animals such as cats, dogs, horses, and some birds are still permitted. They are subject to strict conditions, including the licence application 180 days in advance.

Animal rights group happy

Camille Labchuk, CEO of the animal rights organization Animal Justice, is happy animals won't be part of the Charlottetown circus.

"Forcing animals to perform for human entertainment is cruel, degrading, and incredibly outdated," she said.

Burnside said the circus decided to leave the horses behind for its current tour, which includes stops in six other Maritime locations.

He said the circus treats its animals well, and has "no grudges" against people who are opposed to using animals in circuses.

"The fact that they aren't in the circus anymore isn't a terrible thing. It's not a thing that a lot of circus people were happy about, but the thing is, it's like everything else in life, things have to evolve, circuses have to evolve."

He said customers will still see a good show, which will include clowns, jugglers, acrobats, motorcycles and showgirls.

