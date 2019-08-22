Circumstances suggest Murray Harbour fishing boat fire not accidental, RCMP say

RCMP say circumstances surrounding a fire on a boat at Machon Point Wharf in Murrary Harbour, P.E.I., suggest it was not an accident.

In a news release, police said damage to the boat was done sometime between 9 p.m. on July 3 and 9:30 a.m. on July 4.

RCMP said the boat's owner arrived at the wharf to find smoke coming from the engine house.

Police said the owner was able to extinguish the fire, but not before an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in damage had been done.

The battery cable was disconnected, RCMP said, and eventually arched and started the fire.

Police said they believe the damage originated in the wires and hoses on the engine itself, extending to floorboards on the vessel.

No one was injured in the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call RCMP Kings County detachment.

