Do's and don't's of P.E.I.'s 'circuit breaker' phase

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison have announced a short, sharp intervention to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on P.E.I., what they called a "circuit-breaker" phase.

The two-week circuit breaker was not something officials had discussed before with Islanders, so its rules are new. It was introduced after seven new cases of COVID-19 cropped up on the weekend — P.E.I.'s first apparent community spread during the pandemic.

Here's an outline of what is and isn't allowed under this phase, which took effect Monday morning.

Islanders are not permitted to:

Play sports, either organized or recreational.

Go to the gym.

Go to the library or museum

Go to bingo or a casino.

Dine in at restaurants.

Take in-person classes in four Charlottetown-area high schools: Colonel Gray, Charlottetown Rural, Bluefield and École François-Buote.

Have any gatherings.

Go to church with any more than 10 people present.

Have weddings or funerals with any more than 10 people present.

Visit those in a long-term care home, unless they are the one designated Partner in Care.

Islanders are permitted to:

Go shopping.

Go to the beauty salon, by appointment.

Have contact with two other consistent people outside their household.

Get takeout food.

Take children to child care.

Attend in-person classes in grades K to 9 and in high schools other than the four named ones.

Public health officials are asking all Islanders in the capital region in their 20s to be tested for COVID-19, but there is no word on whether or how that may be enforced. Additional testing capacity has been added to the system with a temporary clinic at Stratford's town hall.

Although shopping is permitted, the province is asking households to designate one member for errands such as groceries, and use online shopping, home delivery, and curbside pick-up options where available.

They are also asking that Islanders work from home with the support of their employers.

As has been the case since P.E.I. and N.L. left the Atlantic bubble Nov. 23, only essential travel to and from P.E.I.is being permitted.

