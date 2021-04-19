Almost 20K cigarettes seized in search, say police

A police joint task force in western P.E.I. made an arrest Friday in connection with contraband tobacco, and say they seized thousands of cigarettes.

RCMP, Summerside and Kensington police were involved in the investigation.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man at a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant, and then executed a search warrant at his Summerside home, according to a news release.

Police said 19,785 cigarettes were seized.

The man faces charges under the Excise Act.

