New partnership expands language training opportunities on P.E.I.

A P.E.I. organization dedicated to helping francophone newcomers integrate into Island society is expanding its offerings to reach all Islanders.

The new language training programs are being offered as a partnership between La Coopérative d'intégration francophone de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard (CIFÎPÉ) and New Brunswick Community College.

CIFÎPÉ director Angie Cormer said the partnership will offer a variety of different types of language training programs and tutoring.

"People can pick and choose according to their needs and also according to their status," said Cormier.

"Whether they're an Islander born and raised here, a newcomer from another province, a newcomer from another country, or, you know, someone who wants to perfect their language or practise it for work, there's all kinds of opportunities."

The programs offered include support for francophone newcomers to add to their English skills, and for anglophone parents who want to learn French while their children are being educated in that language.

Anyone interested in participating in the new offerings can contact the cooperative at 1-888-954-5888 or services@cifipe.ca.

The group is also hoping to resume French-language conversation circles this spring; they had to be suspended last year due to public health restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More from CBC P.E.I.