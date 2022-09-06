'Acts of racist violence' at P.E.I. festival blasted by immigrant support group

The Coopérative d'intégration francophone de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard, which provides assistance to French-speaking immigrants to P.E.I., has issued a condemnation of what it describes as a racist incident at a festival in Evangeline over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, after a dance at the Evangeline Recreation Centre in Abram-Village as part of a weekend long Acadian Festival, two people ended up in hospital after police responded to a call about an attack in the parking lot.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m.

In a news release Tuesday, CIF said the incident involved one of its employees and a client.

"CIF condemns in the strongest terms the acts of racist violence," the group's news release said.

RCMP have said little about the incident, including whether there is evidence it was racially motivated.

"The people of the Évangéline area do not accept this kind of violence and racism," said CIF president Yvonne Gallant in the news release.

"These acts of violence do not reflect the heart of the community, and it is the entire community that rejects them."

Gallant said the incident underlines the importance of the work CIF is doing to integrate French-speaking newcomers into the community, Gallant said.

RCMP are looking for information from anyone who saw the incident. Witnesses may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or RCMP in Summerside at 902-436-9300.