Renovations move P.E.I. churches beyond 'talk about climate change'

Two United Churches in eastern P.E.I. are demonstrating their commitment to fighting climate change beyond just speaking from the pulpit.

With the help of a $60,000 grant from the national church's Faithful Footprints program, Dundas United and Bay Fortune United have made renovations that will significantly reduce the carbon footprints of the two buildings.

"We have replaced the oil furnaces in one of the buildings with heat pumps," said David Aitken, chair of the stewardship committee for the Kings United Pastoral Charge

"We have increased the insulation in the attics and in the walls and we have replaced windows that were initially installed in the 1870s so they were not very energy efficient."

The furnace at Dundas United is just two years old, and so it was not replaced.

Aitken said it is important for the church to demonstrate its commitment through action.

Finishing up the installation of a window at Dundas United Church. (Kings United Pastoral Charge)

"We can't just talk about climate change. We actually have to prove that we're involved in it and do something about it," he said.

The United Church has set a goal to reduce its carbon emissions by 80 per cent by 2050, he said.

The windows that were removed have all been preserved for now. Windows that were dedicated by families will be returned to them if they want them. Otherwise they will be put up for sale.

Aitken said they were fortunate that they did not encounter any surprises while renovating the 19th century buildings, and that the bones of the old churches appear to be sound.

More from CBC P.E.I.