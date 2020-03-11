P.E.I. churches adjust rituals in face of COVID-19

There have been some changes at P.E.I. churches as Canadians are being urged to do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While taking questions on CBC Radio's Island Morning Wednesday, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison said social gatherings such as church are important and should continue, but that people should also be aware of how germs might be spreading, particularly through handshakes or touching public surfaces.

Rev. Doreen Daley at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown said she had taken measures even before the talk of COVID-19.

"About three weeks ago, because there was so many people around with colds, flus, pneumonia — before we even had this most recent scare — I told the congregation that for some time we would not be shaking hands," said Daley.

The spread of viruses is a particular concern for Trinity United Church, says Rev. Doreen Daley, because of the generally older age of its congregation. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I would still greet at the door, a warm welcome — bump shoulders, bump elbows something like that — because we were afraid of spreading germs."

Trinity United has also stopped using a common cup for dipping communion bread.

Daley said it is a particular concern at the church, where the congregation skews a little older than the general population.

Trinity United is not the only church changing its practices.

Holy Redeemer Church in Charlottetown has asked parishioners to not shake hands during the service and has had the tops of the pews wiped down.

The Diocese of Charlottetown, which oversees all P.E.I.'s Roman Catholic churches, has asked churches to remove holy water from fonts, and advised parishioners to stay home if they are not feeling well.

St. Pius X Church has made more hand sanitizer available and also asked parishioners not to shake hands.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

