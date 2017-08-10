P.E.I. church expanding school supply giveaway

The pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montague is anticipating the need for back-to-school help will be up this year due to COVID-19.

The church has held what it calls a Back-to-School Bash for the last three years and typically helps between 75 and 90 families in the community and surrounding area with school supplies.

Pastor Tyler Proude says the church is expanding the program this year because of the expected need.

"We decided this year instead of just doing it at our Montague location, to do the Back-to-School Bash … at all three of our Cornerstone locations," he said.

"It is something that all kinds of families from all kinds of communities across the Island are going to need."

Cornerstone Baptist has a list of suggested items for donation on its Facebook page. Those wanting to donate can drop those off at any of the three locations in Montague, Stratford or Cornwall.

Register for drive-thru

He said some things may have to be done differently due to the pandemic.

"We are planning on kind of a drive-thru," he said. "Where people can pre-register on our website or Facebook page."

Proude said when people register they tell organizers what grade their child is in and they will put a bundle of supplies together.

"Then they can drive in and collect the supplies," he said, adding people can stay in their car and volunteers will wear masks and gloves.

Proude said the churches are planning the giveaway for Aug. 27 at each location.

"Going back to school, especially if you have a lot of kids, it's a crazy time of year, it is expensive and to have some of those things kind of checked off your list can be really helpful," he said.

Proude said it is hard to know if donations will be down, but he thinks because of the pandemic people will be generous.

