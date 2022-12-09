Lennox Island man sentenced to 4 years in death of his cousin Jamie Sark

Christopher Sark, 33, of Lennox Island, P.E.I., was sentenced to four years in jail Friday for manslaughter in the death of his cousin.

The sentencing decision comes nearly a year and a half after Jamie Sark, 28, first went missing on Lennox Island in August, 2021.

After a long search by family, friends, and police, his body was found in a wooded area of the First Nation off P.E.I.'s North Shore in November of 2021.

Christopher Sark pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Jamie Sark's death in mid-September.

A sentence of four years for Christopher Sark is unfair, says Jamie Sark's mother Joyce Sark. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Family members said Friday that the four-year sentence is not long enough, given that they and others in the community are still struggling with closure around Sark's death.

"I'm glad we got Jamie home and we got that part of the closure. But for this part of the sentencing? There is no closure. It's unfair. Unjust," said Jamie's mother, Joyce Sark, outside the Summerside courtroom.

"You take a life, you only do four years? That's really unfair to me and my family and other people around."

Kelly Sark, Jamie Sark's sister, says she doesn't know if she will ever heal from her brother's death. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Jamie Sark's sister Kelly was also at the courtroom and said she was still trying to process the sentencing decision.

"It's just hard to deal with. It's hard to think about. Knowing that my brother's gone forever, I don't think I'll ever heal from this, ever," said Kelly Sark.

"I'm lost for words for the sentencing that he got. But there's nothing we can do about it right now. So, just gotta move forward and keep working hard to solve the rest of the case."

Jamie Sark went missing in August 2021. His body was found three months later. (Facebook)

Joyce Sark has said the family believes other people were involved in hiding and moving Jamie's remains, but no other charges have been laid.

The Crown prosecutor has said police were unable to find evidence that anyone else was present during the death of Jamie Sark or involved in moving his body.

Four years is an appropriate sentence in this case, said Christopher Sark's lawyer, Trish Cheverie.

"It's a manslaughter sentence. That's the most significant point that I think people need to understand. It means he unintentionally caused the death of his friend and his cousin," said Cheverie.

'I hope the public understands this case is a reflection of the tragedy of colonialism,' says lawyer Trish Cheverie, who represented Christopher Sark in this case. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Police could not determine Jamie Sark's cause of death, and the fact that Christopher Sark pleaded guilty was significant, said Cheverie.

"To prosecute a manslaughter or a murder without cause of death would have been next to impossible from our perspective. I gave that advice to my client as I'm bound to do," she said.

"He insisted that he wanted to take responsibility for causing [Jamie's] death, because he felt he was the cause of his death. So to me, that gives an extraordinary level of importance to the guilty plea."

It's important for the public witnessing this case to understand the psychology behind lateral violence in Indigenous communities, said Cheverie.

"I have worked for 30 years in the community in Lennox Island. I have had contact with both of these families for three generations now, and I have seen the impacts and the aggravation of those impacts over time, when people don't get the help they need," she said.

"I hope the public understands this case is a reflection of the tragedy of colonialism, really, of our responsibility to do better, to help more, to try to help heal these communities across the country."