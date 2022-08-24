Man accused of manslaughter in death of Jamie Sark to remain in jail

A man charged with manslaughter in the 2021 death of a Lennox Island First Nation man has agreed to remain in jail, pending his next court appearance.

Christopher Douglas Sark, 32, made a brief appearance Wednesday in Summerside Provincial Court.

His defence requested an adjournment until next month. No reason was given, but the judge granted the request.

Jamie Sark, the man who died, had been reported missing in August of last year.

His body was located months later on Lennox Island, following multiple searches by his relatives, community members and police.

Christopher Sark is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 15 to enter a plea.