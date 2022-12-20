How the Christmas tree crossed international borders to become a holiday staple

Where did it come from? Why is it so popular? Here are the details from CBC's Mikee Mutuc.

An evergreen tree, decorations and a topper to complete the look — this Christmas tree tradition is a popular practice for some households during this time of year.

But the holiday habit of putting the tree up in December may not have originated in North America.

In fact, the foundations of this tradition have international roots that date back centuries.

From ancient practices of celebrating the winter solstice to its popularity in the British royal court, the Christmas tree traveled far and wide before becoming a festive staple.