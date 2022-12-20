How the Christmas tree crossed international borders to become a holiday staple
From ancient practices of celebrating the winter solstice to its popularity in the British royal court, the Christmas tree traveled far and wide before becoming a festive staple.
Ancient winter solstice celebrations and Queen Victoria may have played a part
An evergreen tree, decorations and a topper to complete the look — this Christmas tree tradition is a popular practice for some households during this time of year.
But the holiday habit of putting the tree up in December may not have originated in North America.
In fact, the foundations of this tradition have international roots that date back centuries.
From ancient practices of celebrating the winter solstice to its popularity in the British royal court, the Christmas tree traveled far and wide before becoming a festive staple.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?