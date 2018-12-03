Early winter bodes well for Christmas tree growers

Christmas tree sales usually begin to pick up in December but the November snows on P.E.I. seem to have encouraged people to start their Christmas tree shopping early this year.

"Our trees are looking good this year," said Della Wood, a Christmas tree grower with woodgroup.ca in Stratford.

"And we have quite a few that are ready to be cut."

Silver Bell Christmas Tree Farm in Miltonvale Park and Drummond's Christmas Tree Farm in Freetown also said it has been an early start to the season.

"Our sales are usually up when there's snow on the ground," said Bryce Drummond of Drummond's Christmas Tree Farm.

"They have the whole Christmas experience — the winter experience — they're much happier,"

Weather in their favour

The advantageous weather is in contrast to the summer, when frosts in June and September damaged some new growth.

Experiencing a frost twice over one summer is a little odd, said Wood, but it does happen now and then.

Out of about 500 Christmas trees, approximately 100 of her trees were damaged by the summer frosts.

