Christmas tree pickup starts Monday on P.E.I.

Island Waste Management will be collecting trees left curbside on P.E.I. starting Monday.

All trees should be curbside by 7 a.m. Monday. Tree collection is separate from regular collection, said disposal manager Heather Myers, and could happen any day next week for your home.

"Trees that are very large — like eight feet or heavier than 50 pounds — they must be cut in half so that the collection drivers can lift them and get them into the collection trucks," said Myers.

"And we just ask that residents ensure that the tree is always accessible for the driver so that it's not covered with snow or stuck in ice."

Because the tree is heading for compost, it is important to ensure all decorations are removed and it is not in a bag. For the month of January, Islanders can also drop off trees at waste watch sites free of charge.

IWMC is also providing one other option for tree disposal, a list of P.E.I. goat farmers who will accept trees for the animals to enjoy.