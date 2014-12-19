On pines and needles: How to keep your Christmas tree from fading fast

Many people this season are choosing to decorate for the holiday earlier than normal, and for many households on P.E.I., that means putting up a real tree.

CBC Radio: Island Morning asked Dan Murphy, who runs Silver Bell Christmas Tree Farm in Springvale, for some tips on choosing and maintaining a fresh tree indoors.

The pull test

When looking for a live tree the ones you cut yourself will be the freshest — but there are some tips for deciding what is best if the tree is already cut to see how fresh it is.

"There is a simple little test: if you put your hand on the branch and pull your hand toward you, not tight but just lightly pull toward you, if needles are falling off in your hand … that's a dry tree," says Dan Murphy, who runs Silver Bell Christmas Tree Farm in Springvale, P.E.I.

"You don't want needles all over your floor, you want it to stay tidy."

Recut the bottom

When setting the tree up at home, recut the bottom of the tree and put it in fresh water, Murphy said.

"Watch how much water it drinks, particularly in the first few days, because they can drink a lot in that time," he said.

"You don't want it to go dry, because if it does go dry the trunk may seal itself up with sap and it won't take up water like it should," he said.

"Make sure it never runs out of water, keep it away from a direct heat source, and you should be good."

If a tree is well taken care of it can last a little bit over a month, says Murphy. (Province of Prince Edward Island)

Additives in the water?

It's important the tree be as fresh as possible because dry trees indoors are a potential fire hazard, Murphy said.

In his time growing Christmas trees he has heard of people putting things like sugar or soda in the water for the tree — but added, studies have been done and no additives have proven helpful for longevity.

If a tree is well taken care of it should last for more than a month, Murphy said.

More from CBC P.E.I.