P.E.I. teen donating money from original Christmas song to Feed a Family campaign

An Island teen has written and produced a new holiday song she's hoping will help make this Christmas a little brighter for Islanders in need.

Liah Clayton said she is donating all the money generated from online sales of Dear Old Santa will go toward CBC's Feed a Family Campaign.

It's the second year that the 16-year-old Bluefield High School student has taken part of the annual holiday fundraiser.

Last year, Clayton partnered up with her friend Ally MacLeod to write, sing and produce the holiday song Hurry Santa.

The song was a result of a school project and the proceeds went toward the P.E.I. charity, Santa's Angels.

The pair were able to raise $1,000 for the local fundraiser, Clayton said in an interview on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"I was so happy to have families in need, around P.E.I., get to experience Christmas," she said.

Clayton said she started writing Dear Old Santa a couple of years ago.

"I just wondered, 'Maybe I should make this Christmas song an annual thing,'' she said.

'More grown up'

This year's song has a bit of a different mood than last year's tune, she said.

"It's a little more grown up. It's sort of a different take on Christmas and it's kind of like a letter to Santa," Clayton said.

Clayton recorded the song with award-winning music producer Jon Matthews, who is Clayton's uncle.

"I just said to him you know I want it a little bit more like a pop song. And he did everything I wanted with it and more. He's so great," she said.

To purchase the song Islanders can head to Liah's Band Camp page.

