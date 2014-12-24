How to keep your pet out of the emergency over the holidays

There can be a lot of unusual things in the house over the holidays, and some of those things can spell trouble for curious pets.

Most of the problems a cat or a dog might encounter come from eating things that they shouldn't, said Dr. Andrew Cohen, an emergency veterinarian at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown. A big culprit is a favourite Christmas treat for humans that is actually toxic for dogs: chocolate.

"Dogs will go and they'll sniff [it] out under the tree and they'll get eating that," said Cohen.

How bad it will get will depend on how much cocoa is in the chocolate.

Wrapping up chocolates won't hide them from your dog's nose. (mshd17/Shutterstock)

"Our milk chocolates don't have as much cocoa and dogs normally don't get as sick when they eat them," he said.

"But when we're talking about really dark chocolate or even some of the baking chocolates, that are 100 per cent cocoa those are the ones that we get very worried about the toxic effects of."

Diarrhea and vomiting are among the mild symptoms a dog might experience. More serious symptoms include muscle tremors, seizures, and heart failure.

Sometimes all you can do is keep a close eye on your pets, says Dr. Andrew Cohen. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

In general, said Cohen, it is a good idea to keep food meant for humans away from pets, because there may be toxicities that you aren't aware of.

It's not just food that can be a problem. Pets can also be attracted to Christmas decorations.

Tinsel in particular is a big problem for cats, because they are attracted to shiny things.

Cats are attracted to shiny things. (Submitted by Ashley McLaughlin)

"They will certainly eat them if they have the chance and those can cause some really serious foreign body obstructions," said Cohen.

"If you have tinsel out make sure you're keeping a really close eye on your cats and your dogs, because those can be some cases that could even require surgery."

And then there are the plants.

"Plants are a really big worry in both cats and dogs because quite a few of them can be toxic," said Cohen.

Poinsettias and other popular holiday plants can be toxic for animals. (Joelene Huber)

"Especially the ones we see around the holidays: poinsettias, mistletoe, Christmas roses, baby's breath, lilies and even ornamental peppers can cause a range of really severe effects."

Because there are so many unusual hazards around the house the holidays are always busy for veterinarians. Boxing Day is usually the busiest day of the year at the AVC emergency department, said Cohen, with waits of four to eight hours not unusual.

Prevention, he said, is always the best form of care.