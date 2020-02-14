Christmas and Boxing Day 2020: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many Prince Edward Island businesses and services will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, which are statutory holidays in Canada.

Due to the holiday falling on a weekend, some may have a day off on Monday as well.

Restaurants and bars might remain open over the holidays, but it's a good idea to check with your favourite spot before heading out for dinner, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to reduced opening times and capacity.

As well as on Dec. 25 and 26, some businesses will also be shut or have reduced hours on Dec. 24.

And something to remember if respiratory symptoms show up: Islanders looking for a COVID-19 test may not be able to get one on Christmas Day. COVID-19 testing clinics across the Island will be closed Christmas Day. The O'Leary and Montague testing clinics are not open on Christmas Eve and the Summerside and Charlottetown locations will close at noon.

More details on testing hours of operation can be found here.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:

Provincial offices, including Access PEI locations, will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24 and don't reopen until Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Federal offices are closed on Christmas Day, which falls this Friday, and reopen on Dec. 29.

Municipal offices in Charlottetown close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 29.

Municipal offices in Summerside will be shut from noon on Dec. 24 until Dec. 29.

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstores, Foodland in Charlottetown, and Co-ops in O'Leary and Tignish will all close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The Co-op in Wellington will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec 27.

The Co-op in Morell will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

The co-op in Souris will close at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens Dec. 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

All PEI Liquor Control Commission and PEI Cannabis stores will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Liquor and cannabis stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and reopen on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Confederation Court Mall closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens on Dec. 28, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

County Fair Mall in Summerside closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens on Dec. 27, but the Lawton's Drug Store is open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Walmart closes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Island Waste Management will not collect garbage curbside on Christmas Day. It will be collected on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, instead.

T3 Transit, Summerside Transit and County Line Express will not operate Dec. 25 or Dec. 26.

P.E.I. public libraries close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Canada Post will not have delivery service on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or Dec. 28.

More from CBC P.E.I.