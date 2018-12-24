Christmas holidays: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, which are statutory holidays in Canada.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.

Some businesses will be closed or have reduced hours on Dec. 24.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

Provincial offices, including Access PEI locations, close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Federal offices are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Municipal offices in Charlottetown close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Municipal offices in Summerside close at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Sobeys stores close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Atlantic Superstores close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27.

Foodland in Charlottetown closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens Dec. 27.

Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens Dec. 26 from noon to 4 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27.

Charlottetown Mall closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens on Dec. 27.

Confederation Court Mall closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens on Dec. 27, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

County Fair Mall in Summerside closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens on Dec. 27, but the Lawton's Drug Store is open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Walmart closes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopens on Dec. 27.

Island Waste Management will not collect garbage curbside on Christmas Day. It will be collected on Dec. 29 instead. There will be regular garbage pickup on Boxing Day.

T3 Transit, Summerside Transit and County Line Express will not operate Dec. 25 or 26.

P.E.I. public libraries close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 27.

Canada Post will not have delivery service Dec. 25 or 26.

