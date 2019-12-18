7 incredible Christmas light shows to see on P.E.I.

If you enjoy visiting Christmas light displays and seeing houses dance and pop to the tunes of the holidays, Prince Edward Island is paradise.

There are many light displays across the Island, from the tiny to the extravagant. For this list we've compiled some musical displays and some of the larger lawn light-ups scattered throughout the province.

Happy trails.

Wren Drive, Stratford

Madison James shared this video of her grandfather’s Christmas lights. Harry James has an awesome light display that draws a lot of people each year! This is just a small sample. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://t.co/PHm1gYFvoY">pic.twitter.com/PHm1gYFvoY</a> —@CodyBMac

Harry James' "Christmas Light Extravaganza" is a display that lives up to its name.

He and his family have been putting on their light show for over two decades and it's become a tradition not only for them, but for the hundreds of visitors that make a point to visit the lights every single year.

Expect to see the display every night after 5 p.m. The last night to see the show is Jan. 1.

Pleasant Grove Road, York

There is a lot to take in at Victor Clow's light display, and his daughter says he loves seeing people visit. (Submitted by Suellen Clow Munro)

Victor Clow's light show is as spectacular as it is a rhyme. This wonderful display is a must-see in York, with its wide array of decorations from unicorns to reindeer, to swirling peacocks and polar bears.

All donations for this show go to the Children's Wish Foundation. "My dad put up the lights because he loves it, he loves seeing all the happy faces," said Clow's daughter, Suellen. "He looks out the windows like a kid to see when people come by."

The lights are on by 5 p.m. and the display is up until at least Jan. 6. Suellen said people can drive through to "see all the items."

Hunters Creek Drive, Charlottetown

Visitors can expect to see all sorts of sights and sounds as lights flicker to holiday tunes. (Submitted by Michelle Therriault)

Michelle Therriault's fantastic musical light show is up again this year. Visitors can expect to see all sorts of sights and sounds as lights flicker to holiday tunes.

Along with the show is a food drive to support the Salvation Army. Non-perishable food and monetary donations are being collected.

Her show runs every evening from 5-10 and the last show is on Christmas Day.

Route 17, Gaspereaux

Darren Pace has a sprawling field of inflatable figures but vicious winds, drifting snow and rain took a toll on some of their motors. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

Darren Pace's Christmas display recently got toppled by Mother Nature. He has a sprawling field of inflatable figures but vicious winds, drifting snow and rain took a toll on some of their motors. Some of them were torn "to shreds," he wrote on Facebook.

But Pace and his family are troopers. They've put in a lot of hard work restoring the display and are inviting everyone to come and see it in all its glory before the season's end. As of Dec. 18, they have 50 inflatables up and "just over 8,000" lights, he said.

Pace's display is closed until the evening of Saturday, Dec. 21 because of more wind concerns. For updates and availability, check the P.E.I. Christmas Lights Facebook page. If and when it's open, it runs until 9 p.m. and he's hoping it goes until New Year's Day.

All donations go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Clermont Road, Indian River

Barbie Murphy-Locke shared this video of her fantastic Christmas light show on Clermont Road, P.E.I. Check this one out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://t.co/8IZQ46kAR0">pic.twitter.com/8IZQ46kAR0</a> —@CodyBMac

Barbie Murphy-Locke started her light show in 2012 and it just continued to grow each year.

Until, on Jan. 7, 2017, she said a fire tore through her home and "we lost the entire house." On the night of the fire, she said, fireman heard the control boxes for the light display were in the home and they "went into the burning house" and saved them.

After a little less than a year of rebuilding, the house was back up, and so too was the light display.

The light show runs daily from at least 4-10 p.m. until New Year's Day.

Campbell Road, Johnstons River

This is a musical light show that's guaranteed to amaze.

Gary Woodhouse's show is back again this year and, after a few threats to the display due to weather, it has survived to ring in the holidays. There are new songs, more lights and even singing trees.

It's free for everyone but donations are being accepted for Santa's Angels and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

The show runs Sunday to Thursday evenings from 5-10 p.m., and 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, until Dec. 31.

Allen Street, North Rustico

Good luck counting all the pretty lights at this display. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

James Gallant's display was put through the ringer this holiday season, after portions of the nativity scene were cracked and broken. However, Islanders across the province pitched in to fix it all up.

It's been one of the most popular light displays on Prince Edward Island for the last 30 years. Since 2005, his show has included a donation box for the Children's Wish Foundation.

Catch the display between 5 and 10 p.m. every night. The last day to see it is Dec. 31.

